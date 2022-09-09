“Frosty” by Emma Paveley is one of the paintings on display at DRAW Gallery. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

“Frosty” by Emma Paveley is one of the paintings on display at DRAW Gallery. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

New autumn exhibit opens at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

Visitors will also be able to view work from the 10th Annual Alberni Valley Paint Out

Fall in love with art with a new exhibit at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni.

From Sept. 6 to Nov. 25, a new group show will be on display. This is an exhibit of paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper work by local and Vancouver Island artists, including Maureen Coltman, Cecil Dawson, Karen MacRae, Patricia M. Mansell, Miriam Manuel, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Emma Paveley, Judith Rackham, Mark Penney, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Marla Thirsk, Gordon Wilson and Tamas Zalatnai. Visitors will also be able to view work from the 10th Annual Alberni Valley Paint Out.

There are COVID-19 precautions in place for safe viewing. Works exhibited in the gallery are also available for viewing from home with the online “Gallery Beyond Walls” at www.drawgallery.com.

DRAW Gallery is located at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. Call 855-755-0566 for more information. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment, too.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberni arts community starts conversation

Just Posted

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

“Frosty” by Emma Paveley is one of the paintings on display at DRAW Gallery. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New autumn exhibit opens at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

Scarlet Danieluk, age nine, shows the tile that she made at the Next Gen Arts event on Aug. 31. She also helped others to make theirs. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni arts community starts conversation