New autumn exhibit opens at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

“Frosty” by Emma Paveley is one of the paintings on display at DRAW Gallery. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Fall in love with art with a new exhibit at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni.

From Sept. 6 to Nov. 25, a new group show will be on display. This is an exhibit of paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper work by local and Vancouver Island artists, including Maureen Coltman, Cecil Dawson, Karen MacRae, Patricia M. Mansell, Miriam Manuel, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Emma Paveley, Judith Rackham, Mark Penney, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Marla Thirsk, Gordon Wilson and Tamas Zalatnai. Visitors will also be able to view work from the 10th Annual Alberni Valley Paint Out.

There are COVID-19 precautions in place for safe viewing. Works exhibited in the gallery are also available for viewing from home with the online “Gallery Beyond Walls” at www.drawgallery.com.

DRAW Gallery is located at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. Call 855-755-0566 for more information. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment, too.

