New ‘Island Eats’ cookbook hits shelves

Island Eats co-authors Dawn Postnikoff and Joanne Sasvari toast to the release of their new cookbook during a launch party at Long Beach Lodge Surf Club on Oct. 21. (Nora O’Malley photo) Chefs and restaurant owners came together on a stormy Oct. 21 eve to celebrate the release of ‘Island Eats.’ (NORA O’MALLEY / BLACK PRESS)

Vancouver Island has a new cookbook to celebrate.

Co-written by Dawn Postnikoff and Joanne Sasvari, Island Eats features a compendium of more than 80 recipes from signature chefs living on Vancouver Island and alongside the Salish Sea. Postnikoff said the idea for a Vancouver Island cookbook came about during a media trip to Tofino in March 2019.

“This is our COVID baby. It’s nice to have something to celebrate now,” said Postnikoff at the Pacific Rim launch party at the Long Beach Lodge Surf Club on Oct. 21.

“The book is really approachable. We tested all the recipes ourselves in a month. Curating the book was an easy, relaxed process,” she said.

Sasvari re-iterates.

“Island Eats is full of recipes you can make and want to make. Island chefs are so co-operative and they have a passion for local ingredients. Ingredients are driving the cuisine,” said Sasvari, who also wrote the Wickaninnish Cookbook and Vancouver Eats.

Postnikoff adds that the cookbook paints a picture of Vancouver Island.

“Vancouver Island is such a bountiful region. Everything is just here and everyone is so collaborative. It’s diverse in terms of offering. Island Eats isn’t just about five-star hotels. It’s about the town bakery and the butcher or brew pub,” she said.

Three Port Alberni restaurants are featured in the cookbook: Brie & Barrel, Swept Away Inn and Twin City Brewing.

Published by Figure 1 Publishing, Island Eats retails for $38.95 and is available for purchase at Port Alberni bookstore Mobius Books, Gayle’s Fashions, as well as all featured restaurants, independent bookstores, and Indigo / Amazon.ca.



nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca

BookscookingTofino,ucluelet