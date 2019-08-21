New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

In this Feb. 4, 2014 file photo, Lana Wachowski attends the Chicago International Film Festival’s screening of “Jupiter Ascending” at the AMC River East theatre, in Chicago. (AP)

Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of “The Matrix.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth “Matrix” is in the works.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created “The Matrix” with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of “The Matrix” are more relevant than ever now and she’s happy to have the characters back in her life.

RELATED: ‘John Wick 3’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with $57 million

The first film hit theatres 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

No release date has been set.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

In this May 9, 2019 file photo, actor Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum” at One Hanson in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Previous story
Interactive art exhibit in Port Alberni challenges stigma
Next story
VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

Just Posted

Brothers win Mac Five Challenge at Alberni Golf Course

Congratulations to the Savard Brothers, Mike and Andre, on their spectacular win

Interactive art exhibit in Port Alberni challenges stigma

‘Stigmatized’ presented by the Port Alberni Community Action Team

ARTS AROUND: Learn felting techniques at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni

Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler will present two felting workshops

BCHL: Bulldogs new coach Joe Martin looking for hard skill, winning attitude

Alberni Valley team heads into new era with new owners, coaches, expectations

China Creek bullhead derby a hit

Derby was organized by the Port Alberni Port Authority

UPDATE: Wildfire east of Port Alberni under control

Crews continue to mop up 3.1-hectare fire

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Dion concluded in his report last week that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Island manslaughter suspect found not guilty in Supreme Court

Court accepts accused’s argument of self-defence for 2017 incident in Courtenay

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Coroner’s inquest into fatal police shooting in Port Hardy begins in Campbell River

James Reginald Butters, 24, killed in 2015 after RCMP responded to call of male uttering threats

Most Read