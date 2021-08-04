New Vancouver Island Conservatory offers music lessons for kids

Musician and instructor Sevilya Hendrickx-Rai assists a student with finger placement on the electric piano at the Vancouver Island Conservatory in Port Alberni. Hendrickx-Rai is offering summer classes for youth at her Redford Street business. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s new conservatory of music is offering classes for youth this summer.

Instructor Sevilla Hendrickx-Rai opened the Vancouver Island Conservatory of Music and Arts a few months ago. A master music instructor, Hendrickx-Rai plays a variety of instruments. Coming from a family of professional musicians, she studied overseas in Russia and the Netherlands and is an accomplished solo, chamber and orchestral player.

Hendrickx-Rai is offering two summer session classes, which includes a group lesson, Sundays on Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, and Mondays, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16. Classes will be conducted in person, with reduced enrolment capacity. Classes are offered in different age categories: Making Music (newborn to two years old); Music Summer Sampler (classes available for ages 3–5, 5–6, 7–8). Times vary depending on age category.

Students will learn a variety of music fundamentals like melody, pitch, repetition and rhythm through use of hand-held percussion instruments, song, movement and musical stories.

The VI Conservatory is located at 4102 Redford St. in Port Alberni. To register kids for classes, go online to https://www.viconservatory.com/contact-us and fill out a form. For more information on times and cost, visit the website at https://www.viconservatory.com/summer-programs.

