Musician and instructor Sevilya Hendrickx-Rai assists a student with finger placement on the electric piano at the Vancouver Island Conservatory in Port Alberni. Hendrickx-Rai is offering summer classes for youth at her Redford Street business. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Musician and instructor Sevilya Hendrickx-Rai assists a student with finger placement on the electric piano at the Vancouver Island Conservatory in Port Alberni. Hendrickx-Rai is offering summer classes for youth at her Redford Street business. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

New Vancouver Island Conservatory offers music lessons for kids

Master music instructor focuses on fundamentals in Port Alberni classes

Port Alberni’s new conservatory of music is offering classes for youth this summer.

Instructor Sevilla Hendrickx-Rai opened the Vancouver Island Conservatory of Music and Arts a few months ago. A master music instructor, Hendrickx-Rai plays a variety of instruments. Coming from a family of professional musicians, she studied overseas in Russia and the Netherlands and is an accomplished solo, chamber and orchestral player.

Hendrickx-Rai is offering two summer session classes, which includes a group lesson, Sundays on Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, and Mondays, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16. Classes will be conducted in person, with reduced enrolment capacity. Classes are offered in different age categories: Making Music (newborn to two years old); Music Summer Sampler (classes available for ages 3–5, 5–6, 7–8). Times vary depending on age category.

Students will learn a variety of music fundamentals like melody, pitch, repetition and rhythm through use of hand-held percussion instruments, song, movement and musical stories.

The VI Conservatory is located at 4102 Redford St. in Port Alberni. To register kids for classes, go online to https://www.viconservatory.com/contact-us and fill out a form. For more information on times and cost, visit the website at https://www.viconservatory.com/summer-programs.

Classical musicMusicPort Alberni

 

Instructor Sevilya Hendrickx and two of her young students look over some music flashcards at the Vancouver Island Conservatory on Redford Street in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Instructor Sevilya Hendrickx and two of her young students look over some music flashcards at the Vancouver Island Conservatory on Redford Street in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Previous story
Vancouver Island singer’s new song becomes TikTok sensation

Just Posted

Musician and instructor Sevilya Hendrickx assists a student with finger placement on the electric piano at the Vancouver Island Conservatory in Port Alberni. Hendrickx is offering summer classes for youth at her Redford Street business. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New Vancouver Island Conservatory offers music lessons for kids

Lauren Spencer-Smith’s first original song became an overnight TikTok sensation after she posted a 45-second clip on the social media site. She released her song in early July and it has already been streamed 1.5 million times. (MICAH SUAREZ PHOTO)
Vancouver Island singer’s new song becomes TikTok sensation

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have acquired goaltender Hobie Hedquist. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up goaltender for 2021-2022 season

From left to right: Deb Foxcroft (Tseshaht Elected Councillor), Ken Watts (Tseshaht Elected Chief Councillor), Josh Goodwill (Tseshaht Hereditary Chief), Dave Ralla, Cody Gus (Tseshaht Elder and AIRS survivor), Darrell Ross (Tseshaht admin staff and member), Carly Clark (Jays/Lace It Up), Dustin Dame (Cloud City) and Aaron Colyn (Twin City Brewing). (PHOTO COURTESY TSESHAHT FIRST NATION)
Port Alberni businesses step up to help fund residential school memorial