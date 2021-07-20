Jonathan Scott’s documentary Power Trip, explored the obstacles in bringing solar energy to every household. (PBS/Special to THE NEWS)

Jonathan Scott’s documentary Power Trip, explored the obstacles in bringing solar energy to every household. (PBS/Special to THE NEWS)

One of B.C.’s Property Brothers nominated for Independent Lens award

Winner to be determined through audience votes on July 22

Maple Ridge celebrity Jonathan Scott, one of the two Property Brothers, has been nominated for his documentary Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip, for an Independent Lens award.

The documentary was part of PBS’ Independent Lens platform, which houses independent documentary films. Scott’s documentary has been nominated under the audience awards and audience can vote online on – https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/blog/vote-now-2020-21-independent-lens-audience-award/

Audience and fans will be able to vote until Wednesday, July 21 by 5 p.m. and the results are expected to be announced on July 22.

Power Trip, which released in November 2020, is about Scott’s journey through the U.S. to find out why clean, renewable energy isn’t available to everyone. Scott focuses on solar energy, and the obstacles and opportunities it poses in achieving a system to bring this source to everyone.

Scott, who was born in Vancouver and moved to Maple Ridge soon after, is a Haney Secondary graduate.

