Ontario poet to read at Electric Mermaid in Port Alberni

Live reading event takes place at Char’s Landing on Wednesday, Jan. 25

The next Electric Mermaid live reading event at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni will feature a writer from London, Ontario.

Jennifer Wenn is a trans-identified writer and speaker whose first full-sized poetry collection, Hear Through the Silence, has been published by Cyberwit and is available on Amazon worldwide. Her poetry chapbook, A Song of Milestones, was published by Harmonia Press (an imprint of Beliveau Books). She has also written From Adversity to Accomplishment, a family and social history, and published poetry in numerous journals and anthologies including WordCity Literary Journal, The Ekphrastic Review, Museum London’s 80th anniversary exhibit and Poems in Response to Peril. She is also the proud parent of two adult children. Visit her website at jenniferwennpoet.wixsite.com/home.

With host and emcee Derek Hanebury’s literary guidance, plus a host of authors through the open mic, this evening promises to keep poetry and prose fans engaged. Electric Mermaid takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Char’s Landing (4815 Argyle Street). Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

See www.charslanding.com to pre-register for the readers’ list and to select the optional Zoom link.

Port Alberni

