PanAmour plays Char’s Landing for in-person Halloween concert

It’s to get spooOOOooky for Hallowe’en!! All Ghosts and Ghouls come out and party, PanÅmour is throwing a Hallowe’en concert at Char’s Landing on Oct. 31.

PanÅmour is a jazz-rock fusion band fresh on the scene, ready to share their original music with the world. Four unique individuals have pooled their collective impressive and quirky talents to create something special that everyone can enjoy.

Robbie Van channels the music of the universe, writing deep and provocative poetry that speaks to the soul and the full human experience. Being a transgender woman, that makes her a TransSister Radio. She simply seeks to spread love and understanding to the world through her music, and her warm, inviting voice.

Bronwynn Mairie grew up on the stage, singing the stories that capture her heart. Studying voice at a conservatory, she developed a deep love of jazz, folk and lyrical pieces that just seemed to resonate with the human spirit. Honing her ability to create ethereal harmonies and a strong lead voice, Mairie tells the story behind the music with every note.

Jeff Waldron Samsara always loved music, playing almost any instrument they could. They discovered a passion for the guitar that has them constantly pushing their boundaries. Their signature move is being able to play rhythm, lead and bass guitar all at once on one instrument. Bringing Van’s poetry to life, Waldron Samsara moves the heart to where the soul of PanÅmour’s music lies.

Being the heartbeat of the band is not easy, yet Karen Singh pulls it off with panache. Playing the drums since “very little,” Singh has always marched to her own beat, and has now found a home with her fellow quirky musicians and friends. Hers and Waldron Samsara’s psychic connection is so strong, you’d have sworn they played together for decades, instead of just little over a year.

Panamour’s performance will be both in-house and via YouTube. Doors at Char’s open at 7:30 p.m. and the band takes to the stage at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for the live performance and $10 for the YouTube livestream, not including taxes and service charges, and are available online at https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/hIyQVtZvIfzci42Daquh

Char’s Landing is now open (4815 Argyle St. at Fifth Avenue) and follows all provincial health orders. Masks and vaccination passport are required.

