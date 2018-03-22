Passenger will play Vancouver Island MusicFest July 14. Photo by Jarrad Seng

Passenger added to Vancouver Island MusicFest lineup

Scheduled to play the main stage Saturday evening

Calling him “this generation’s Cat Stevens,” Vancouver Island MusicFest executive producer Doug Cox has announced Passenger as the next headlining act for this summer’s three-day festival at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds.

Cox added it was “this generation” that introduced him to Passenger.

“I kept hearing this wonderful music coming out of my (19-year-old) daughter Caileigh’s bedroom,” he said. “Quite often, she turns me onto what’s going on with music — as all my kids do. This was a couple of years ago now, but every time I heard her playing his music, I found myself asking her who it was, because I really liked him a lot.

“I found out that he had been interested in playing some of the festivals, so I put an offer in on him. When I told them he would be sharing the stage with Ry Cooder, not surprisingly, I heard back very quickly that he wanted to come.”

Passenger will play on Saturday evening, July 14.

Passenger (Michael David Rosenberg) took his name from the band he fronted last decade. When the band, Passenger, disbanded in 2009, he opted to keep the band name for his solo work.

Passenger is well known for his impromptu busking performances, not only through the streets of London, but worldwide.

“I had no idea how huge he was until I started watching some of his videos, and there are some videos out there of him performing in front of 100,000 people at different events,” said Cox. “I’m really thrilled that we got him, and that we got somebody who’s a younger performer, who will also resonate with the baby boomers.”

The 33-year-old Englishman has already produced nine studio albums (including Wicked Man’s Rest, with the band), and his song, Let Her Go, was a chart-topper in countries around the world.

Although Cox has never seen Passenger in person, he comes highly recommended.

“He’s played the Edmonton Folk Festival and I heard from the people that run that festival, and people who saw him there, and they all said he was incredible. The people I have talked to all said the show is fantastic.”

With Walk Off The Earth headlining the Friday, July 13 lineup, and now Passenger on Saturday, Cox has made a concerted effort to reach as vast an audience as possible.

More Canadian acts announced

“There are also a lot of other young bands playing the festival this year,” said Cox.

Recently announced acts include Canadian rockers The Royal North (from Prince Edward Island) and Nice Horse, a female country band from Calgary.

“The Royal North … they’re like if the guys from Trailer Park Boys started a rock band,” said Cox.

“When you first see these guys it’ll make you laugh. They look like a motorcycle gang. But then you listen to them and you realize that,‘Wow, these guys are really good,’ in the spirit of Rush, and Loverboy – classic Canadian rock bands.

“As for Nice Horse, I saw them at a conference and they kind of reminded me of a young Dixie Chicks.”

Cox went to his reliable youth source for additional input on Nice Horse.

“I went home and I played it for all three of my daughters … and they all said, ‘Book them immediately. They’re great.’ ”

Sunday’s lineup is yet to be announced.

Weekend passes are available at the MusicFest site.

Previous story
Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s breakfast program receives community support

The Read and Feed program runs on donations, grants and fundraising

Cherry Creek Shootout is a family affair

Alberni Men’s Club opens on Sunday

Kinder Morgan protest planned for Port Alberni

Protest is part of a nationwide movement on Friday, March 23

Get emergency prepared with workshop at Capitol Theatre

Emergency preparedness workshop will take place on Friday, Mar. 23

Beaver Creek home destroyed in early morning fire

A house on Beaver Creek Road and Wadena Road caught fire early Wednesday morning

Alberni Valley Curling Club hosts Mixed Bonspiel

Bonspiel is more than just a sporting event

Passenger added to Vancouver Island MusicFest lineup

Scheduled to play the main stage Saturday evening

Heavy ice off Canada coast strands pod of dolphins, fixating small town

The small Newfoundland community, Heart’s Delight, is fixated on plight of trapped dolphins

Foreign election interference a reality, says Trudeau after Putin re-election

Trudeau said the heavy use of social media and interference by foreign actors are the new reality in elections.

Canadians joining #DeleteFacebook amid fears of electoral meddling

Privacy experts say numerous Canadians are taking to other social media platforms to join in on the #DeleteFacebook hashtag

Schools close as spring snow storm tracks toward Maritime provinces

Schools are closing across the Maritime provinces as a spring snow storm tracks towards the region.

Son of late Canadian professor fights for mother’s release from Iran

Mehran Seyed-Emami’s father, an Iranian-Canadian professor, died in an Iranian jail after being accused of spying.

Deadly crash raises questions about Uber self-driving system

The fatality prompted Uber to suspend all road-testing of such autos in the Phoenix area, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto

Better pre-hospital care in rural B.C. could save lives AND money

The yearly cost of injury exceeds $2.8 billion according to Provincial Health Services Authority.

Most Read

  • Passenger added to Vancouver Island MusicFest lineup

    Scheduled to play the main stage Saturday evening