Sarah McLachlan at Vancouver Island MusicFest July 14, 2023. Photo by J Kirk Photography The bright lights of Friday night were felt by 10-year-old fiddler Parker Alexander as she was invited on the mainstage to play with the Sisters of Thunder during their headlining performance. (Terry Farrell/Black Press Media) Two men enjoy some free time at this year’s Vancouver Island Musicfest. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record) MC John Mang thanks the crowd for coming to this year’s Vancouver Island Musicfest. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record) A concertgoer takes the opportunity to cool himself off in one of the many mist showers found on the festival grounds. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record) Lead singer and guitarist of the Jack Semple Band performed on the last night of the Vancouver Island Musicfest at the venue’s main stage. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record) The Angelique Francis Band gave an electric performance at the 2023 Vancouver Island Musicfest on July 16. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record) Concertgoers take time to recharge their batteries in-between performances at the Vancouver Island Musicfest 2023. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record) A large crowd gathered on Sunday evening (July 16) to enjoy the performance of Acoustic Ramblings. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record) Lead singer and guitarist of Acoustic Ramblings entertained the crowd with funny anecdotes in-between songs on Sunday, July 16, at the Grierson stage. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record) Concertgoers enjoyed playing with various games available on-site, like this oversized chess game. (Olivier Laurin / Comox Valley Record)

It was a magical weekend at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds as musicians and music lovers alike gathered from July 14 to 16 for Vancouver Island MusicFest.

The weather – just like the music – was hot and the various stages throughout the grounds provided an excellent backdrop for a wide showcase of music throughout the weekend.

