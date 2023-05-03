Popular Canadian folk singer Valdy headed to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Valdy has sold almost half a million copies of his 13 albums and has two Juno Awards

Valdy will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on May 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Popular Canadian folk singer Valdy will return to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni this week.

Valdy—born Valdemar Horsdal in Ottawa, Canada—has been part of the fabric of Canadian pop and folk music for almost 40 years. A man with a thousand friends, from Newfoundland to Vancouver Island to Texas to New Zealand, he’s a singer, guitarist and songwriter who catches the small but telling moments that make up life.

He has sold almost half a million copies of his 13 albums, has two Juno Awards (Folk Singer of the Year and Folk Entertainer of the Year), a total of seven Juno nominations and four Gold albums to his credit.

Valdy’s recent albums include Contenders, a collaboration with friend and fellow singer/songwriter Gary Fjellgaard and a solo release, Viva Valdy: Live at Last.

The Char’s Landing show will take place Friday, May 5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sidedooraccess.com or by calling or texting Char at 250-730-1636.

