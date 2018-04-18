Popular self-guided art tour returns for Solstice Arts Festival

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

After a few years, we have decided to bring back the ever-popular Days with the Arts self-guided artist gallery and studio tour. Wristbands/Tickets are now available at the Rollin Art Centre to take part in the two-day day fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre and add to all the amazing events during the Solstice Arts Festival on June 15 and 16. Wristbands are only $10, which will enable you to take a self-guided tour of more than 38 local artists at 14 various venues. This tour promises to once again highlight the amazing, talented artists we have in our community.

WEST COAST WANDERINGS

The Rollin Art Centre is currently showcasing a local photographer, Darran Chaisson, with an exhibit titled West Coast Wanderings. Darran takes you around the West Coast with his dramatic photographic images, including local landmarks. This exhibit will run until April 27. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BOOK DONATIONS

May 11 and 12 is just around the corner, and we are still in need of book donations. This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, where funds raised help with events, programming and general maintenance at the Rollin Art Centre. Please drop off all your gently used books.

We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CD and DVDs, however, please no textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre. 3061-8th Avenue.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The clock is ticking for applications from all visual artists to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2019 calendar year. Here is your chance to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre, or you can download an application at www.alberniarts.com. Deadline is April 30. The gallery is located at the corner of 8th and Argyle St., and open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

PLANT SALE

The annual Mount Klitsa Plant sale has changed its date. This year’s date is Saturday, May 26 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Rollin Art Centre. Mark your calendars!

TIMBRE! CHOIR

Timbre! Choir, under the direction of Rosemary Lindsay, invites you to join them on Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 pm at the ADSS Theatre. This concert is entitled “For The Beauty of the Earth.” It will include many different styles of music and many languages and cultures. Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults/Seniors – $20 and Children/Students Under 18 – $5. The AV Community Band will be performing in the lobby before the show.

WINTER FILM FEST

The next film in our winter series is C’est La Vie and it screens on Sunday, April 29 at 5 p.m. The showing is at Landmark Theatre, located on Argyle St. Tickets available at the door for $10. C’est La Vie is the latest comedy from the directors of The Untouchables.

AV MUSEUM CALL TO ARTISTS

Artists are invited to submit work for consideration to the 2018 My Place show at the Alberni Valley Museum, which will run from June 1 to July 15. Artists living in the region and on BC’s coastal islands, including Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii, can submit details and images of their work online to be adjudicated. For info or submission guidelines, email avmyplace@gmail.com.

MODEL RAILROAD SHOW

On Sunday, April 22, learn about this fascinating hobby that is great fun for the whole family.

It takes place at Beban Park Rec Centre (2300 Bowen Rd) in Nanaimo. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per family, adult $5, senior $4, NMRA members $3, Child (6-12) $2. For info, contact Ken Rutherford at 250-724-4698 (email kj.rutherford@shaw.ca) or Rick Lord 250-724-4205.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Apr 19, 7-10 p.m., Rock the Landing – Amateur Musicians Perform Pop & Rock – Featuring: Lauren Mann

Friday, Apr 20, 8-10 p.m., Gatekeeper – 80s Metal Night

Saturday, Apr 21, 8-10 p.m., Jeffery Straker Singer-Songwriter-Pianist– Folk-Roots-Pop

Tuesday, Apr 24, 7-9 p.m., Emma Cook + Jessi Junkin – Living Proof Canadian Tour – Toronto’s Indie-Pop singer

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.