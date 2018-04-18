Popular self-guided art tour returns for Solstice Arts Festival

After a few years, we have decided to bring back the ever-popular Days with the Arts self-guided artist gallery and studio tour. Wristbands/Tickets are now available at the Rollin Art Centre to take part in the two-day day fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre and add to all the amazing events during the Solstice Arts Festival on June 15 and 16. Wristbands are only $10, which will enable you to take a self-guided tour of more than 38 local artists at 14 various venues. This tour promises to once again highlight the amazing, talented artists we have in our community.
WEST COAST WANDERINGS
The Rollin Art Centre is currently showcasing a local photographer, Darran Chaisson, with an exhibit titled West Coast Wanderings. Darran takes you around the West Coast with his dramatic photographic images, including local landmarks. This exhibit will run until April 27. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
BOOK DONATIONS
May 11 and 12 is just around the corner, and we are still in need of book donations. This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, where funds raised help with events, programming and general maintenance at the Rollin Art Centre. Please drop off all your gently used books.
We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CD and DVDs, however, please no textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre. 3061-8th Avenue.
PLANT SALE
The annual Mount Klitsa Plant sale has changed its date. This year’s date is Saturday, May 26 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Rollin Art Centre. Mark your calendars!
TIMBRE! CHOIR
Timbre! Choir, under the direction of Rosemary Lindsay, invites you to join them on Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 pm at the ADSS Theatre. This concert is entitled “For The Beauty of the Earth.” It will include many different styles of music and many languages and cultures. Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults/Seniors – $20 and Children/Students Under 18 – $5. The AV Community Band will be performing in the lobby before the show.
WINTER FILM FEST
The next film in our winter series is C’est La Vie and it screens on Sunday, April 29 at 5 p.m. The showing is at Landmark Theatre, located on Argyle St. Tickets available at the door for $10. C’est La Vie is the latest comedy from the directors of The Untouchables.
MODEL RAILROAD SHOW
On Sunday, April 22, learn about this fascinating hobby that is great fun for the whole family.
It takes place at Beban Park Rec Centre (2300 Bowen Rd) in Nanaimo. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per family, adult $5, senior $4, NMRA members $3, Child (6-12) $2. For info, contact Ken Rutherford at 250-724-4698 (email kj.rutherford@shaw.ca) or Rick Lord 250-724-4205.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Thursday, Apr 19, 7-10 p.m., Rock the Landing – Amateur Musicians Perform Pop & Rock – Featuring: Lauren Mann
Friday, Apr 20, 8-10 p.m., Gatekeeper – 80s Metal Night
Saturday, Apr 21, 8-10 p.m., Jeffery Straker Singer-Songwriter-Pianist– Folk-Roots-Pop
Tuesday, Apr 24, 7-9 p.m., Emma Cook + Jessi Junkin – Living Proof Canadian Tour – Toronto’s Indie-Pop singer
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.