Port Alberni art gallery celebrates creative nature

DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni has launched a new group exhibit to celebrate Vancouver Island artists.

The newest group exhibit, called Our Creative Nature, runs until Jun 28. A mix and mingle reception will take place on Friday, May 17 from 6-8 p.m.

Art is an expression, an acceptance, a depiction of thoughts through creativity. Our Creative Nature is an exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Cynthia Bonesky, Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, GerArt, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Miriam Manuel, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Sue Thomas, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson and more.

Visit the gallery online at www.drawgallery.com or on location at the corner of Melrose and Eighth Ave. Call 855-755-0566.