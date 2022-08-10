Port Alberni artist combines passion for painting, west coast in gallery pieces

A watercolour of Harbour Quay, by Joan Ackerman, draws attention in Summer-Seasonal Imagery, currently on exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre for August 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Artist Joan Ackerman combines a love of visual arts with a passion for the natural beauty of British Columbia’s west coast. Working in oil, acrylic and watercolour the Port Alberni painter brings to life the vibrancy of coastal flora, and the mood of rugged and changing landscapes.

Ackerman is one of 10 artists whose work is included in Summer–Seasonal Imagery, exhibiting now at the Rollin Art Centre. The exhibit is a collection of oil, watercolour, and acrylic paintings, mixed media, fabric art, photography, and ink: a prolific collection of artworks by local artists, Rebecca Terepoczki, Miroslava Gojdova, Andrew Bartley, Faye Hoffman, Corinne Schmitz, Courtney Anderson, Patrick Larose, Judy Magnussen, Phyllis Davenport, Mary Ann McGrath, Ackerman, Janet Finch, Robert Gunn, Janu Chaudhary, and Susie Quinn.

While she works in all three media, Ackerman’s watercolours belie how much she strives to capture and communicate to others the emotional tone and beauty of landscapes and scenes she observes. A teacher by profession, art has remained a passionate hobby for Ackerman. She favours watercolour because, she says, “they capture the soft hues and translucent light patterns so prevalent in the Vancouver Island environment.”

See Ackerman’s work at the Rollin Art Centre gallery in ‘Summer–Seasonal Imagery’ during gallery hours from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This exhibit runs until Aug. 26.

THE FINAL TEA

Our final Tea on the Terrace of the summer, a high tea, will be Aug. 18 with musical guest Doug Gretsinger. Tickets are just $25 for two hours of musical entertainment, served with a selection of sweets and savories, tea, or coffee. Call 250-724-3412 or purchase on-line www.alberniarts.com for tickets.

KIDS’ CAMPS WRAPUP

There are two creative summer art programs left this summer, for children between the ages of 7 -13. Each week offers a different medium.

Three-day camps are from Monday to Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages seven and eight, and 1:15–3:45 p.m. for ages nine to 11 years. Camps cost $75 per week. Art Explosion takes place Aug. 15-17, and Celebrate Art from Aug. 22-24.

One-day camps take place Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for kids aged 11-13 ($45 per camp). Daycamps include: Aug. 12 – miniature house or room; Aug. 19 – Scrapbook page. To register call 250-724-3412 or go online to www.alberniarts.com.

ANNUAL SUMMER CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30 and reopen Tuesday, Sept. 13.

MYSTERY EXHIBIT

Join us in the gallery on Tuesday Sept. 13, when we reopen with a new art exhibit titled ‘The Art of Mystery,’ featuring local artist Mystery McCarthy. “Painting is the key to the secret garden, a doorway to a magical and mysterious place,” says McCarthy. “My deepest wish is that my paintings will evoke a shared sense of wonder, and a feeling of mystery. Darkest colours explore the depths of shadows, and then withdraw to reveal soft light.”

The Art of Mystery will run from Sept. 13-Oct. 7. Join us in the gallery for refreshments and a chance to meet Mystery on Saturday, Sept. 17, 1-3 pm, at her artist meet and greet.

GIANT BOOK SALE IS BACK

Mark your calendars! The Community Arts Council will be holding a special one-day book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall, Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CELTIC CHAOS MATINEE

Celtic Chaos will perform “For the Highlander”—a high-energy, afternoon of narrative poetry, song and music—on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $25 each and available now at the Rollin Art Centre, or purchase online at www.alberniarts.com. This is a fundraiser for the Community Arts Council.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412. E-mail: communityarts@shaw.ca.

