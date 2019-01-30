Kelp Shelter by Doug Blackwell. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni artists on display at DRAW gallery

Heart of Winter Group Exhibit runs until February 15

DRAW Gallery continues its tradition of showcasing work from a variety of gallery artists with the Heart of Winter Group Exhibit, running until February 15.

With originals and prints, including paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper, the exhibit features work by local and Island artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Lucas Chickite, John Hofman, Pamela Holl Hunt, Perry Johnston, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Todd Robinson, Sue Thomas, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Nancy Wilson, Gordon Wilson and others.

The exhibit is open for viewing Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m.

Visit us online at www.drawgallery.com. and on location at the corner of Melrose and 8th Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley, or call 855-755-0566.

 

Humpback Rainbow by Nancy Wilson. SUBMITTED PHOTO

