Bonnie Kemble speaks to Chris Arthurs and Melanie Anderson during a scene from the Portal Players’ production of Shadow of Murder. The Capitol Theatre is now closed to the public. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni arts community announces closures in wake of COVID-19

Capitol Theatre, Rollin Art Centre postponing all events

Port Alberni’s arts community is postponing or cancelling all upcoming events due to the quickly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

The Portal Players Dramatic Society made the decision on Tuesday, March 17 to close the Capitol Theatre to the public for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

The upcoming play I Ought to be in Pictures, educational programs (Stages Youth Theatre, Wee-Glee, Glee, Sea Notes Choirs) and all other events scheduled to take place at the Capitol Theatre have been postponed.

READ MORE: An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Prorated refunds will be offered for educational programs, and season ticket holders will be contacted in the coming days.

“Thank you for your support and understanding as we navigate through this ever-changing situation,” Portal Players president Brent Ronning said on Tuesday. “We are deeply concerned about the health and welfare of our patrons, members, staff and contractors, and we are confident that this is the right course of action at this time.”

A decision has not been made yet about Theatre BC’s Mainstage Festival, which is scheduled to be hosted in Port Alberni in July.

The Community Arts Council also announced on Tuesday that the Rollin Art Centre will be closed until further notice.

This means that all art exhibits, performances and programs will be cancelled until further notice. Book donations for the annual Giant Book Sale will no longer be accepted.

“While we’re disappointed by this outcome, we recognize how fortunate we are to be able to continue working and planning future events,” said arts administrator Melissa Martin. “We’re also grateful to our artists and volunteers for being so willing to take precautions and supporting these difficult decisions.”

Martin can be reached with any concerns at admincac@shawcable.com. Questions or concerns about the Capitol Theatre can be directed to capitoltheatre@shaw.ca or call 250-723-1195.

Port Alberni’s Paramount Theatre is also closed to the public, after Landmark Cinemas announced the closure of all its locations as of Monday, March 16. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. For tickets purchased in person, reach out to guestservices@landmarkcinemas.com.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtLive theatrePort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Disney sends ‘Frozen 2’ to streaming for housebound families
Next story
Portraits mask painful past of residential schools at Alberni Valley Museum

Just Posted

Port Alberni arts community announces closures in wake of COVID-19

Capitol Theatre, Rollin Art Centre postponing all events

Portraits mask painful past of residential schools at Alberni Valley Museum

Visiting exhibition at Port Alberni’s museum open until May 8

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

Western Forest Products sells ownership interest to Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Huu-ay-aht will acquire seven percent ownership interest in APD sawmill

Meals on Wheels in Port Alberni loses kitchen under BCLC’s gaming centre closure

The Cypress restaurant at Chances Rimrock usually cooks for homebound clients

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

B.C. legislature to reopen with fewer MLAs to tackle COVID-19

Province will dip into deficit due to pandemic, Carole James says

BREAKING: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

News comes as four deaths and more than 100 cases reported in B.C.

VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers

Non-Canadian citizens, except for U.S. citizens, are no longer able to enter Canada

One seriously injured, one arrested after stabbing in Nanaimo

Incident happened Tuesday morning on Clifford Road near the Nanaimo River

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

New phone lines, self-isolation guide for COVID-19 in B.C.

Doctors to be paid for ‘virtual care’ services online

Most Read