Port Alberni author debuts graphic novel at new literary event

A Port Alberni author and artist will read from his new graphic novel during an Alberni Valley arts event this week.

Port Alberni will welcome a new live monthly spoken word and performance event called “Creative Grove” on Thursday, June 2. This inaugural open mic and featured reader series begins at Trinity Community Hall (4766 Angus Street) at 7 p.m. The series will then continue on a monthly basis.

The first event in the series will be named “A Winter Evening” after primary featured author and artist Winter Darbey, a Port Alberni resident who will be reading from his debut graphic novel, Cressida: Dream Warrior, about a fiery spirit named Cressida who is tasked with saving the City from gruesome monsters that have escaped the Place Between.

Other featured authors and artists include prize-winning writer Mary Walz from Sidney, who recently published her novel Firebrand and can often be found gardening or feeding neighbourhood crows. Peter McGuire and Julian Growcott will also be reading from their graphic novel, The Art of Twelve. McGuire lives in Victoria and Growcott in Nanaimo, but they met in an Alberni fruit orchard, which resulted in an ongoing friendship and ultimately an artistic collaboration.

Alberni Valley literary publisher Colton Nelson, who is the Creative Grove creative director, says he’s extremely excited to launch this new series.

“We’re confident everyone will have a blast, whether they’re attending or performing, and we hope lots of local creatives will bring something to share at the open mic,” Nelson said.

Open mic readers are also promised what Nelson calls a “very casual experience,” so even shy artists are encouraged to stop by and give the approximately three-minute slots a try.

Artists who are featured by Creative Grove will have a chance to read or perform their work and discuss their processes and artistic journeys with the audience. The series is also open to hosting musicians and comedians, so creatives of all genres are encouraged to check the first event out. Nelson says that snacks and drinks will be provided for audience members while they enjoy the show.

A Winter Evening runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be hosted by Nelson. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and artists who are interested in being featured can contact Nelson through the series’ website at www.creativegrove.ca.

authorPort Alberni