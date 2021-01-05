Port Alberni author pens comic romp through the afterlife

Tragic Fools will be released on Jan. 7. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni author Kim Cormack will be releasing her newest sci-fi and fantasy novel in the new year.

Cormack describes Tragic Fools as “an exhilarating paranormal fantasy, action-adventure, magical realism thrill ride.” Scheduled for release on Jan. 7, 2021 by Mythomedia, this is the fifth book in Cormack’s Children of Ankh series.

The series tells the story of a teenage girl who overcomes tragedy and evolves into something she never knew possible as her immortal destiny comes to light. In Tragic Fools, heroine Kayn is a hot mess of emerging abilities and inappropriate behaviour. Join her on her comic romp through the afterlife.

The always-comedic author, Cormack, worked for more than 16 years as an early childhood educator in preschool, day-care, and as an aid. She has M.S and has lived most of her life on Vancouver Island in beautiful British Columbia, Canada. She currently lives in Port Alberni as a single mom with two awesome offspring.

Cormack will be hosting an online book release “party” to celebrate Tragic Fools from 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 to 6 p.m. PST on Friday, Jan. 8. She will be hosting a Q&A with the author, games, quizzes and giveaways. She is also hosting other authors for readings as well.

Tragic Fools will be available through most major online retailers, including Indigo and Amazon. For more information, visit www.childrenofankh.com.

