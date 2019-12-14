Shayne Morrow signs his book for Colleen Pinkney at Salmonberrys on Sunday afternoon. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

Port Alberni author Shayne Morrow holds book signing

Morrow’s true crime book is featured at Salmonberry’s at Harbour Quay

Port Alberni author Shayne Morrow was at Salmonberry’s Emporium at Harbour Quay on Dec. 8, signing copies of his book The Bulldog and the Helix: DNA and the Pursuit of Justice in a Frontier Town.

Morrow, a retired journalist who worked for the AV Times daily newspaper before it closed a few years ago, wrote about two child murders that occurred in Port Alberni decades apart and the ground-breaking DNA research that caught their killers.

READ: High-profile Port Alberni murders are the centre of new true crime book

Morrow worked at the AV Times as a reporter when Carolyn Lee’s murderer was caught, and covered Jessica States’ murder and the subsequent capture and conviction of her killer. In The Bulldog and the Helix he pairs the historic murders with the science that ultimately solved them.

The Bulldog and the Helix is available at Salmonberry’s.


