Port Alberni author to launch book of poetry at in-person Electric Mermaid event

An original Port Alberni literary venue comes to life again this Friday.

After launching virtually via Zoom at the height of the pandemic, Electric Mermaid is back to cautious brick-and-mortar presence in the Alberni Valley on Friday, Aug. 20.

The event will be conducted live simultaneously on Zoom and at Char’s Landing (4815 Argyle Street) in Port Alberni.

There will also be two featured readers: one live via Zoom and one in-person.

Port Alberni author Linda K. Thompson will launch her new book of poetry, Black Bears in the Carrot Field, with a personal appearance at Char’s Landing.

Thompson grew up on a cattle and potato farm in the Pemberton Valley. She has lived in Port Alberni for many years. Her writing has been published in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

“The poems and stories in Black Bears in the Carrot Field are a mixture of places and memories from travels, childhood in the Pemberton Valley and my life here on Vancouver Island,” said Thompson.

Black Bears in the Carrot Field is available to purchase at Port Alberni’s new bookstore, Mobius, on Argyle Street.

Friday’s event will also feature cookbook and cooking lifestyle author Kate McDermott, who will tune in live from Washington State via Zoom.

Kate McDermott is the author of Art of the Pie: A Practical Guide to Homemade Crusts, Fillings, and Life (2016), Home Cooking with Kate McDermott (2018) and Pie Camp: The Skills You Need to Make Any Pie You Want (2020).

Her books feature a philosophical approach to the creation of crusted delights and she has even been dubbed the “Piechiatrist.”

All are welcome to come and listen to the authors. According to BC government guidelines, masks are recommended for all people 12 and older who are not yet fully vaccinated. Others who are fully vaccinated may choose to wear masks.

Anyone who feels unwell can still join via Zoom. To find the Zoom link, visit www.charslanding.com.

Writers who would like to read their own work in the curated open mic can sign up at ElectricMermaidReads@gmail.com for a spot of up to five minutes.

