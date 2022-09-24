Port Alberni author to read from novel at literary event

A Port Alberni author will be showcasing her debut novel during the next live reading event at Char’s Landing.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Port Alberni’s own Margaret Growcott will be the feature reader at Electric Mermaid: Live Reads, reading from her debut novel Bales & Spires.

Growcott has been a compulsive writer since high school, when she won a prize for an essay. Born in England, she grew up in a small seaside town in Cheshire and attended college in Liverpool. Since coming to Canada, Growcott has regularly written stories and articles for magazines and newspapers. She now lives on Vancouver Island.

Her debut novel, Bales & Spires, is available at Mobius Books in Port Alberni, as well as through Amazon, Chapters and Indigo, Friesen Press in Victoria and from the author herself.

With host and emcee Derek Hanebury’s literary guidance, Growcott will be featured alongside a host of authors through the open mic. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Visit www.charslanding.com/events to pre-register for the readers’ list or to select the optional Zoom link.

authorPort Alberni