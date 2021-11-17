Port Alberni authors release anthology for a good cause

All proceeds from Alberniology will go to the Alberni Valley Hospice Society

A new Alberni Valley literary anthology celebrates local authors for a good cause.

Published by RCN Media, Alberniology is a colourful collection of fiction, poetry and non-fiction—showcased with the photography of Chris Hancock Donaldson—that celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of the Alberni Valley and the people who call it home.

The authors and publisher have agreed to forego royalties and profits and donate them to the Alberni Valley Hospice Society, which provides support, education and advocacy to individuals and their families facing life-limiting illness, death and bereavement.

Alberniology will hold its official launch both at Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing on Friday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in person and live online via Zoom starting at 5:45 p.m. You can find the link by going to charslanding.com.

“For the local readers of Alberniology, we hope you enjoy looking in the mirror at the many glimpses you’ll be getting of this place we love and call home,” said Derek Hanebury, the Electric Mermaid emcee and longtime Alberni Valley writer, who co-edited the book along with Jacqueline Carmichael. “And every penny of the proceeds for the go to the Alberni Valley Hospice Society.”

From float houses down the Alberni Inlet, Sasquatch encounters, 50-pound chinooks and Mars water bombers, to Sproat Lake, Cathedral Grove and rainforest splendour, the writing in this book captures the raw beauty of the land and the spirit of its inhabitants.

Writers contributing to the book include Judith Hutchison, Cynthia Sharp, Ian Cognito , Roberta Joehle, Karen Poirier, Libbie Morin, Diane Dobson, Dan Biggs, Laura Sturgeon , Vicki Drybrough, Deb Oakes, Victoria Roscoe-Roumanis, Joanna Streetly, Kathleen Vance, David Kipling, Linda K. Thompson, Derek Hanebury, Jacqueline Carmichael, Stephen Novik, Randy Fred, Bruce Hornidge, Margaret Growcott, Winter Darby and Rory Robert Rickwood.

“This is a very local effort, and we’re proud it’s edited, published, and printed on Vancouver Island,” said co-editor Jacqueline Carmichael.

Alberniology retails for $25, and is available online at RCN Media (www.rcn.media/alberniology). Copies will be available at the launch as well.

Electric Mermaid: Live Reads from Char’s Landing is a monthly literary reading with national featured readers and a curated open mic, held on the third Friday of each month. To get on Luma’s List for the curated open mic, writers can email moderator Karl Korven at electricmermaidreads@gmail.com.

