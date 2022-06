Daniel Gojda says he has loved painting ever since he was young. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Doug Gretsinger added to the ambience at the Rollin Art Centre with his music. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Cynthia Bonesky works on a painting in the scenic gardens of the Rollin Art Centre during the Solstice Arts Festival. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Linda Campbell had an eclectic selection of paintings on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) James Gallia, age five, makes a lantern at the Rollin Art Centre during Solstice Arts Festival. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Mae Leblanc had her artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre during the Solstice Arts Festival. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

The Port Alberni arts community came together to celebrate art last weekend.

The Rollin Art Centre hosted its Solstice Arts Festival for the first time in two years. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event drew a crowd on Saturday, June 18, despite the mixed weather. Accomplished artists had their work on display and local musicians added their sound to the ambience.

Arts and culturePort Alberni