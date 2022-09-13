The Cheng Squared Duo will open the 2022-23 season for the Alberni Classical Concerts Society. (PHOTO COURTESY HARALD HOFFMANN)

Port Alberni classical concert series returns for 2022-23 season

Cheng Squared Duo will open the season

The Alberni Classical Concerts Society will be bringing another season of classical music to the Arrowsmith Baptist Church this winter.

The 2022-23 concert series will start with the Cheng Squared Duo in October, a Chinese-Canadian brother-and-sister duo of cello and piano.

Other performers this season include Port Alberni-raised pianist Danielle Marcinek and Victoria Baroque, a period instrument ensemble that plays music from the Baroque and Classical periods. The final concert of the season will take place in March 2023 and will feature Percussiano3, a sound feast of piano and percussion.

This will be the society’s sixth season. The Alberni Classical Concerts Society was in the middle of its fourth season when the last few concerts were cancelled by COVID-19 in 2020. It managed to return in early 2022 with a sold-out season.

The subscription fee for all four concerts will be $100. Individual tickets will not be sold, but subscription tickets are transferable if you are not able to attend a show.

All performances will be held at Arrowsmith Baptist Church (4283 Glenside Road).

Schedule:

Cheng Squared Duo — Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Danielle Marcinek — Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Victoria Baroque — Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Percussiano3 — Friday, Mar. 24 at 7 p.m.

For more information about performers or subscriptions, visit www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca. There will be an opportunity to purchase subscriptions at the church on Thursday, Sept. 15 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

