Linda and Art Campbell have their artwork at the Rollin Art Centre until Oct. 12. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Port Alberni couple showcases artwork

Linda paints in oils, while Art carves in Coast Salish design

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Although artists Art and Linda Campbell work in different mediums, they totally complement each other.

The husband and wife team currently has a display at the Rollin Art Centre. Linda paints in oils, while Art carves in Coast Salish design.

Linda was born and raised in the Valley and can remember being interested in art from an early age. Sketching and drawing were her mediums of choice—then life interrupted. She didn’t get serious until some 20 years ago, taking workshops and attending seminars and evening classes with renowned Canadian and international artists.

Linda works in oils on canvas, and her subjects are often the Mexican landscape and the West Coast. Linda has exhibited in multiple group shows and displayed her works in local galleries and cafés both in Mexico and Canada.

“I work to find that magic balance of contrast and light while developing a feeling of warmth and happiness in my paintings,” she said.

Art was born in Elliot Lake, Ontario and is part Ojibwe First Nation on his mother’s side.

He grew up in Ladysmith and enjoyed drawing and carving faces on bars of soap with a butter knife. While in grade five, he became friends with Perry Lafortune. This developed his lifelong interest and love of Coast Salish Native Art, a style he has continued to this day.

His medium of choice is red and yellow cedar, pine and alder. He also adds abalone to some. His display at Rollin features a selection of masks, rattles, plaques and so much more.

“My aim is to create mystical, strong and powerful art in Coast Salish design. I always strive to achieve my best and beyond,” he said.

The Port Alberni couple enjoys spending winters in Mexico.

Their must-see show will only be at the Rollin Art Centre until Friday, Oct. 12.

