Port Alberni dancers place at North Island Performing Arts Festival

Six dancers represent Elite Dance Academy and Stage West School of Performing Arts

From left to right: Lily Wallman, Jordan Simpson, Madeline Joseph, Graci Asher, Nyah Fox and Emma Fines will be representing the North Island in the 2020 provincials. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Six Port Alberni dancers were recognized at a festival in February.

In February, Lily Wallman, Jordan Simpson, Madeline Joseph, Graci Asher, Nyah Fox and Emma Fines competed in the North Island Festival of Performing Arts with ballet, tap, modern, contemporary, lyrical and stage solos and group pieces. Within their solo competitions, the girls were chosen within their discipline to represent the North Island in the BC Performing Arts Provincial Festival, which was scheduled to take place in Cranbrook in June before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

All six dancers train locally at Elite Dance Academy and Stage West School of Performing Arts in their after school programs. The dancers and choreographers have put many hours of practice into performing dance numbers.

“We wish these tenacious dancers all the best as they continue working and striving to bring audiences joy with their stunning performances,” both dance schools announced in a press release.

DancePort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Theatre BC cancels Mainstage Festival in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Port Alberni dancers place at North Island Performing Arts Festival

Six dancers represent Elite Dance Academy and Stage West School of Performing Arts

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fetch VIJHL Rookie of the Year

Forward Chase Klassen signs with Port Alberni BCHL team

Port Alberni Port Authority cuts back operations in response to COVID-19

China Creek Campground closed until June 1

Love letters from Port Alberni, the community with a heart

People got creative with their community heart hunt ideas on the weekend

COVID-19: Theatre BC cancels Mainstage Festival in Port Alberni

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place in July 2020

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Kilted window-washers helping seniors with groceries

Campbell River Men In Kilts employees volunteer to go shopping for seniors and others

Michael Dunahee case still unsolved after 29 years

The four-year-old went missing in 1991

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Russia

National Tsunami Warning Center evaluated risk to West Coast

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

Most Read