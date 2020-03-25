Port Alberni dancers place at North Island Performing Arts Festival

From left to right: Lily Wallman, Jordan Simpson, Madeline Joseph, Graci Asher, Nyah Fox and Emma Fines will be representing the North Island in the 2020 provincials. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Six Port Alberni dancers were recognized at a festival in February.

In February, Lily Wallman, Jordan Simpson, Madeline Joseph, Graci Asher, Nyah Fox and Emma Fines competed in the North Island Festival of Performing Arts with ballet, tap, modern, contemporary, lyrical and stage solos and group pieces. Within their solo competitions, the girls were chosen within their discipline to represent the North Island in the BC Performing Arts Provincial Festival, which was scheduled to take place in Cranbrook in June before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

All six dancers train locally at Elite Dance Academy and Stage West School of Performing Arts in their after school programs. The dancers and choreographers have put many hours of practice into performing dance numbers.

“We wish these tenacious dancers all the best as they continue working and striving to bring audiences joy with their stunning performances,” both dance schools announced in a press release.

DancePort Alberni