Port Alberni Film Fest returns for winter 2023

The Alberni Valley Museum will be kicking off its Winter 2023 Film Fest series with a documentary exploring the life, music and activisim of legendary Indigenous singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On is as captivating as its subject, who smashed through barriers to become an inspiration to fans and fellow musicians alike. It divulges many lesser-known details of Sainte-Marie’s life and brings together a collection of musicians whose love and admiration is palpable. Catch it at the Paramount Theatre in Port Alberni on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m.

The winter Film Fest series will include four films. The second show in the series, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26, is The Last Bus. Lead actor Timothy Spall plays Tom, an aging man whose wife hasjust passed away. Relying only on local buses, he plans to carry her ashes all the way across the United Kingdom to Land’s End, where they originally met. As he travels, Tom is unaware that his unconventional journey has begun to draw attention, making him a social media phenomenon in spite of himself.

The third film in the series is Rosie on Sunday, March 26. Métis writer-director-actor Gail Maurice’s feature film debut tells the story of a suddenly orphaned Indigenous girl and her newly chosen family in Montreal in the 1980s. An anglophone, Rosie’s only living relative is her francophone aunt, Frédèrique, who at 37 has trouble holding down a job. But Rosie needs Fred, and as it turns out, Fred needs Rosie too.

The final film in the series will be The Phantom of the Open on Sunday, April 23. Based on a true story, this film tells the tale of optimistic shipyard worker Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance), who decides to follow his dreams of becoming a golfer. No one believes him when he says he’ll make it to the British Open, but in 1976, he did just that—and proceeded to golf the worst-recorded score in the sport’s professional history. The Phantom of the Open follows Maurice’s attempts to compete at the highest level of professional golf, all without success and much to the annoyance of the elitist golfing community.

All four films will be shown at the Paramount Theatre in Port Alberni. Tickets and series passes are available at the museum, 4255 Wallace St.

