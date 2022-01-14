Port Alberni singer Lauren Spencer-Smith tops iTunes chart with new single

‘Fingers Crossed’ streamed more than 34 million times in its first week

Port Alberni singer Lauren Spencer-Smith rang in the new year with a chart-topping single.

On Jan. 5, Spencer-Smith, a Juno Award nominee and American Idol Top 20 finalist, released her latest single, Fingers Crossed. The track promptly shot to the top of the U.S. iTunes chart and was streamed more than 34 million times on Apple Music and Spotify in its first week.

Spencer-Smith said she was at her best friend’s house when she got the call from her manager telling her how well the song was charting.

“We were freaking out. I was crying, she was crying, my mom was crying, everybody was just overwhelmed by all the love,” she said. “It’s definitely an overwhelming feeling. Super cool. Kind of hard to actually grasp the concept and understand that your song is doing that well. It’s very surreal.”

Spencer-Smith describes the song as a “breakup anthem” about people who say “I love you” with their fingers crossed. She said it concerns the same ex-boyfriend she addressed in her last song, Back to Friends, and while there is “sadness within it,” Fingers Crossed is an angry “get-back-at-you kind of song.”

“It’s a legit situation that happened in my life…” she said. “Every lyric in the song is completely accurate to what happened and how I felt. So it’s really a real-life experience that we articulated into a song.”

Spencer-Smith suspects the reason the song is resonating so strongly with so many people is because the situation she describes is a relatable one.

“I think everybody has somebody in their life, whether it’s an ex or an ex-best friend or a sibling or a parent or whoever it is in your life, everybody has that person that told them that they loved them and then their actions proved otherwise,” she said.

After starting 2022 on a strong note, Spencer-Smith said this year she has plans to go on tour, make a music video for Fingers Crossed and continue putting out new music.

“[I’m] definitely hoping to release an album or a body of work for people,” she said. “Everyone’s wanting more music.”

RELATED: Nanaimo teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP ‘Mixed Emotions’

RELATED: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience



arts@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Music