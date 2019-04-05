Port Alberni students bring original play to Capitol Theatre

Port Alberni theatre students will be bringing a new, original show to the Capitol Theatre stage this weekend.

STAGES Youth Theatre is a Portal Players Dramatic Society program designed for students. Each year, students combine the elements of acting and behind-the-scenes work to bring a play to the Capitol Theatre stage. In previous years, STAGES students have brought classic stories like The Jungle Book and Anne of Green Gables to life.

This year, students have written their own show.

Gen Z is an original play written, directed and performed by the company one class (ages 14-17). The play presents an insightful look into the lives of thirteen high school students as they navigate relationships, questioning authority and trying to fit in. Gen Z will include strong language and mature themes, so the show is “unadvisable” for children.

The production is only running over two weekends, opening Friday, April 5 and showing through to Sunday, April 14. Friday and Saturday night shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office before each performance and cost $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.



