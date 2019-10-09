Carson Mowat sings “Whole Lotta Love” with Led Zeppagain at the ADSS Theatre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni teenager sings on stage with Led Zeppelin cover band

Led Zepagain performed at Alberni District Secondary School Theatre last month

A rock and roll performance at the Alberni District Secondary School Theatre last month led to an exciting opportunity for one Port Alberni teenager.

Led Zepagain is a Led Zeppelin cover group that describes itself as “the most accurate and authentic replication of Led Zeppelin in the world today.” When the group took over the ADSS Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 21, 13-year-old Carson Mowat and his family were sitting in the front row.

Mowat’s mother, Nicole Otte, described her surprise when Mowat was pulled up on stage by the band’s lead singer to help sing a rendition of their final song, “Whole Lotta Love.”

“He didn’t notice there were any kids in the crowd until the last song,” she laughed. “[Carson] was in shock, he was standing up there. [The singer] told him, ‘You must have pretty cool parents.’”

Mowat is a musician himself, with three guitars of his own. He also plays in the school band as a Grade 8 student at ADSS. This wasn’t his first rock show, as his family travelled to a Metallica concert in Vancouver earlier this year.

He was also familiar enough with Led Zeppelin’s music to sing along with the group at the ADSS Theatre.

Otte says the experience was “amazing” for her son.

“He can’t stop talking about it,” she said. “He got to meet the lead guitarist. He gave him a pick. They’re such friendly guys. It was exciting to have [an event like that] in town.”


