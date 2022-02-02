Port Alberni’s banner painting program returns in ‘paint at home’ format

Banners will be raised in Rotary Arts District by early May

Gary Bender from Bailey Electric secures two art banners on lampposts on Argyle Street on May 20, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The annual banner painting program for Port Alberni’s Rotary Arts District will be returning this year in a “paint at home” format.

Each year, the Rotary Club of Port Alberni Arrowsmith decorates the Rotary Arts District on Argyle Street and Third Avenue with colourful banners, painted by members of the community.

However, because of COVID-19, the usual community “Paint In” was cancelled last year and replaced with a paint at home program.

With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Larry McGifford of the Arrowsmith Rotary Club says that the 2022 banner painting program will be a paint at home affair once again.

“Last year was a tremendous success,” said McGifford. “We filled those spots [in the Rotary Arts District] with all new banners because of all the artists that responded. We’re hoping to build upon that success this year.”

The program will follow a similar format as last year, with a few minor adjustments. Participants can contact the club to register, and volunteers will deliver all the supplies for painting a banner, including paints, a banner and a stand.

“We’re making it as convenient for the artists as we can by delivering the equipment and supplies to their place,” said McGifford.

Banners will be painted in three “phases” to account for the fact that the Arrowsmith Rotary Club has limited supplies. Each phase is approximately two weeks long, with the first one starting on Feb. 12 and the last one ending in April. Participants can choose their preferred phase when they register. McGifford says he hopes to have the banners hanging up in early May.

“When we put them up, we always hear from people that they really brighten up the area,” he said. “Each one is different—they all have a story.”

Those who are interested in painting a banner for the Rotary Arts District can send an email to the club at arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com to receive an overview of this year’s program and a registration form.



