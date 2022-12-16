Port Alberni’s community arts council to hold landmark-inspired art exhibit

Deadline for submissions is Dec. 16 for show that will open in January 2023

What is your favourite landmark in the Alberni Valley? The Community Arts Council and Arrowsmith Rotary have planned a unique Alberni Valley landmark-inspired art exhibit, coming to The Grove Art Gallery from Jan. 31-Mar. 24, 2023.

A callout to local artists has been made: artists are asked to answer the question “what comes to your mind when you think of the Alberni Valley?” All mediums welcome; acrylic, oil, watercolour, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, photography etc. Arrowsmith Rotary is sponsoring $500 for a people’s choice award. An image of the winning entry will also appear on a puzzle.

Application forms are available at the Grove Art Gallery, No. 7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay. Artists are allowed to submit up to three pieces; there is a fee of $10 per submission. Deadline for submissions is Dec. 16; finished artwork may be dropped off Jan. 17 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

MISTLETOE MARKET WINDING DOWN

There are only nine days left to enjoy this year’s Mistletoe Market at The Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay.

The gallery is currently filled with items handmade by Alberni Valley artists: everything from fabric gift bags to holiday cards, etched glass, pottery, jewellery, books, charcuterie boards, handmade children’s wooden puzzles, and even Christmas tree ornaments. The Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 23.

The Grove Art Gallery is located at No.7-5440 Argyle Street, in the former Alberni Aquarium building.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Alberni Valley