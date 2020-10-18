Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery celebrates art online and in person

Smokey Port painted by D.F. Gray during the eighth annual Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni is celebrating the diversity and talent of local and regional artists.

The latest “Fall in Love With Art!” group exhibit runs until Nov. 27 and is an exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Jacques De Backer, Maureen Coltman, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, D.F. Gray, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Mark Penney, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Perrin Sparks, Marla Thirsk, Gordon Wilson, Susan Wilson and Michael Wright, among others. It will also feature work from the Eighth Annual Alberni Valley Paint Out.

DRAW Gallery’s “Gallery Beyond Walls” offers contemporary Canadian West Coast Art in an intimate setting. Works by gallery artists can be viewed and purchased online or on location at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment. COVID-19 precautions are in place for safe viewing.

You can also visit the gallery online at www.drawgallery.com. Call 855-755-0566 for more information.

