Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery offers virtual summer exhibit

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has closed the doors at DRAW Gallery, the gallery’s summer art exhibit is still available to view online.

The Our Creative Nature group exhibit runs from May 5 to June 26 and features paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper work by local and Island artists, including Jacques De Backer, Doug Blackwell, Cynthia Bonesky, Lucas Chickite, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, Yolande Fournier, Jan Vriesen, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Todd Robinson, Ali Spence, Ariane Terez, Sue Thomas, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson and Michael Wright.

Works exhibited in the gallery are available for viewing from home with the online ‘Gallery Beyond Walls’ and by appointment, too.

Art can offer solace and comfort during difficult times, explains creative director Astrid Johnston.

“Art is an expression, an acceptance, a depiction of thoughts through creativity,” she said. “It’s an explanation of events, a showcase of beauty, and it’s a gift to the eyes of humanity.”

For each purchase, DRAW Gallery will donate 10 percent to the charity of your choice from its Spirit Board.

You can visit the gallery online at www.drawgallery.com and on location by appointment at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. Call 250-724-2056.

