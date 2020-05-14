A photograph featured at DRAW Gallery titled “Totems.” (LUCAS CHICKITE PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery offers virtual summer exhibit

Our Creative Nature runs until June 26

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has closed the doors at DRAW Gallery, the gallery’s summer art exhibit is still available to view online.

The Our Creative Nature group exhibit runs from May 5 to June 26 and features paintings, photographs, mixed media, glass and copper work by local and Island artists, including Jacques De Backer, Doug Blackwell, Cynthia Bonesky, Lucas Chickite, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, Yolande Fournier, Jan Vriesen, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Todd Robinson, Ali Spence, Ariane Terez, Sue Thomas, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson and Michael Wright.

Works exhibited in the gallery are available for viewing from home with the online ‘Gallery Beyond Walls’ and by appointment, too.

Art can offer solace and comfort during difficult times, explains creative director Astrid Johnston.

“Art is an expression, an acceptance, a depiction of thoughts through creativity,” she said. “It’s an explanation of events, a showcase of beauty, and it’s a gift to the eyes of humanity.”

For each purchase, DRAW Gallery will donate 10 percent to the charity of your choice from its Spirit Board.

You can visit the gallery online at www.drawgallery.com and on location by appointment at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley. Call 250-724-2056.

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rollin Art Centre to host virtual summer arts programs for kids

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery offers virtual summer exhibit

Our Creative Nature runs until June 26

QUINN’S QUIPS: Volunteers answer the escalating need to feed people in the Alberni Valley

“Even though the need is really high, this is really the community with heart”

Port Alberni Indigenous Policing makes its presence known…with bagpipes

“They were isolated inside and didn’t see us drive by. So what do we do?”

Annual Sproat Lake regatta cancelled

Regatta association says event will be planned for 2021 as long as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

Rollin Art Centre to host virtual summer arts programs for kids

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre is going virtual

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Vancouver Island’s provincial parks ready to reopen tomorrow

Visitors advised to follow physical distancing protocols as day use returns to selected parks May 14

Surrey teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

RCMP crying foul over stolen Duncan chickens

Between April 29 and April 30, approximately 24 chickens were stolen from Hope Farm Healing Centre

Most Read