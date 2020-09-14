Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery opens new autumn exhibit

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery is celebrating the diversity and talent of local and regional artists with a new exhibit.

A new group exhibit, Fall In Love With Art!, is open now and runs until Nov. 27. It can ne viewed Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., and by appointment.

The exhibit features paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island artists including Doug Blackwell aka SockeyeKing, Jacques De Backer, Maureen Coltman,Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Mark Penney, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Perrin Sparks, Marla Thirsk, Gordon Wilson, Susan Wilson, and Michael Wright, among others. It will also feature work from the eighth annual Alberni Valley Paint Out.

DRAW Gallery’s “Gallery Beyond Walls” offers contemporary Canadian West Coast Art in an intimate setting. Visit online at www.drawgallery.com and on location at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Call 855-755-0566 for more information.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni