Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery opens new group exhibit for May and June

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery has a new exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Vancouver Island artists.

The “Our Creative Nature” group exhibit opened May 3 and features artwork by artists such as Maureen Coltman, Cecil Dawson, Karen MacRae, Patricia M. Mansell, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Emma Paveley, Judith Rackham, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Perrin Sparks, Marla Thirsk, Gordon Wilson and Tamas Zalatnai, among others.

The exhibit runs until June 24.

Works exhibited in the gallery are also available for viewing from home with the online “Gallery Beyond Walls” at www.drawgallery.com.

Visit the gallery on location at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue or call 250-724-2056.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni