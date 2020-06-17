Poppy Dreams by Ali Spence. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery re-opens to public

Our Creative Nature exhibit runs until June 26

DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni has re-opened its doors for local art enthusiasts.

The current exhibit, Our Creative Nature, runs until June 26, featuring paintings, photographs mixed media, glass and copper work by local and Island Artists such as Jacques De Backer, Doug Blackwell, Cynthia Bonesky, Lucas Chickite, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, Yolande Fournier, Jan Vriesen, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Todd Robinson, Ali Spence, Ariane Terez, Sue Thomas, Gordon Wilson, Nancy Wilson and Michael Wright.

The gallery will have hand sanitizer and masks available for visitors.

For those who don’t want to visit in person, the online “Gallery Beyond Walls” is always open for viewing and shopping at www.drawgallery.com. Delivery is free in the Alberni Valley. For each purchase, DRAW Gallery will donate 10 percent to a charity of your choice.

“Art can offer solace and comfort during difficult times,” says DRAW Gallery creative director Astrid Johnston. “Art is an expression, an acceptance, a depiction of thoughts through creativity. It’s an explanation of events, a showcase of beauty, and it’s a gift to the eyes of humanity.”

Visit DRAW Gallery on location at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue in the dynamic Alberni Valley or call 855-755-0566. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m.—and by appointment, too!

