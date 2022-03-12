A painting of a Great Blue Heron by Patricia M. Mansell titled “Marshland’s Wader.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A painting of a Great Blue Heron by Patricia M. Mansell titled “Marshland’s Wader.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery springs into art

Group exhibit is available to view until April 22

A new spring art exhibit has opened at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni.

The gallery has opened the 2022 season with a group exhibit titled Spring Into ART! The exhibit shows “how are we connected to the natural world around us as well as to the nature within us.”

Spring Into ART is an exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island Artists, including Cynthia Bonesky, Maureen Coltman, Cecil Dawson, Karen MacRae, Patricia M. Mansell, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Shannon McWhinney, Emma Paveley, Judith Rackham, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Marla Thirsk, Sue Thomas, Gordon Wilson and Tamas Zalatnai, among others.

Works exhibited in the gallery are available for viewing from home with the online “Gallery Beyond Walls” (at www.drawgallery.com) and on location at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue.

The exhibit is open until April 22. For more information, call 250-724-2056.

