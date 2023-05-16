Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker has new venue, new musical lineup for 2023

The two-day music festival will take place at the Fall Fair Grounds

Fan-favourite Caleb Hart will be performing at the 2023 Five Acre Shaker in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The Five Acre Shaker is returning to Port Alberni this summer at a new venue.

After a three year hiatus, and riding the momentum of last year’s first ever Five Acre Co. Concert Series, the Five Acre Shaker is set to return with a talent-packed weekend of great music, great food and good company.

The event is taking on a new format that will be the keystone of the music programming presented year-round by Five Acre Co., focusing on a renewed spirit of community and accessibility.

This year marks the 10th anniversary since the inception of The Five Acre Shaker in 2014 and will also mark the first year that the event will be held at the Fall Fair Grounds, with the main event open to all ages. Previously, the event was held at McLean Mill National Historic Site.

Organizers say they are thrilled to have the Shaker return at a central location for Port Albernians of all ages to enjoy.

“As members of this community, we deeply believe in the power of connection and inclusivity,” explained co-founders Lance and Victoria Goddard in a press release. W’e recognize that each person brings something special to the table, and we are committed to creating events that bring together people from all walks of life in celebration.

“As young parents ourselves, we understand the importance of family and creating a welcoming space for all ages. Our hope is that by sharing live music and cultural celebrations, we can foster a sense of warmth and compassion that strengthens the bonds between neighbours and builds a more vibrant and connected community.”

The event will kick off on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Fall Fair Grounds, starting at 5 p.m. Friday will be an evening of funk, rock and and alt-soul, featuring Vancouver’s powerful ensemble Five Alarm Funk, fan-favourite Caleb Hart, Squamish Valley surf-rock sensations Surf Hat and this year’s Battle of the Bands winner Alex Fraser.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, concert-goers will be treated to a night of rock, country and blues, headlined by Canadian Country Music Award winner Eric Ethridge, and featuring one of Country Music’s rising stars in Melissa Livingstone, as well as Seattle-based country-blues outfit Brian James Was Here and Cat Madden.

The event will continue with late night programming (19+) after each night’s headliner, featuring DJ All Good, Fun Dipz, DJ DBL G, with more to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m. and are available at fiveacre.tickit.ca.

Live musicPort Alberni