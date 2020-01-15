Ben Worcester of Said the Whale takes the stage at the Five Acre Shaker in 2019. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker music fest expanded to four days

Festival at McLean Mill Historic Park is now in its sixth year

Organizers are hoping this year’s Five Acre Shaker will be bigger and better than ever, with the music festival expanding to become a four-day event.

Now in its sixth year, the Shaker will take place Thursday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 9 at the McLean Mill Historic Park in the Alberni Valley.

“We expanded the festival to four days to allow campers more time to enjoy the festival and explore the Alberni Valley,” explained Lance Goddard, executive producer of the Five Acre Shaker, in a press release. “We’ve also overhauled our second stage to accommodate the expanded lineup for 2020 and are developing a brand new workshop/wellness area.”

Organizers are currently booking more than 45 artists for the 2020 lineup, and they are hoping to sign more local talent.

“This year we want to book more local artists,” said Goddard. “I believe it’s important for our festival to showcase and support our local talent.”

In addition to these changes, organizers have also restructured the ticket prices to make the festival more affordable for everyone. Super Early Bird tickets are available for a limited time at www.fiveacre.ca.

The Shaker will start with a “Kick-Off Party” on Thursday, August 6, with gates opening at 4 p.m. Live entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. and go until midnight.

Shaker fans can expect a headliner announcement soon, as arrangements are being finalized for 2020.

