Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker still going strong

Sean Lyons, of Sean Lyons and the Good Boys, rocks out on stage during the Five Acre Shaker. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Nicole and Jasper Young have fun on a tire swing during a break in the music at the Five Acre Shaker on Saturday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Kids had plenty of fun playing bumper ball on the weekend at the Five Acre Shaker. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Sean Lyons and the Good Boys perform at the Five Acre Shaker on Saturday, Aug. 10. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Stranger Than Fiction vocalist Madi Duncan performs at the Five Acre Shaker on Saturday. Behind her is a memorial for Zakk Coss. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Drake Shoemaker plays bass for Port Alberni’s Stranger Than Fiction during day two of the Five Acre Shaker on Saturday, Aug. 10. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Brett “the Bod” Matthews sets up a mock slam against champion BJ Laredo during Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling action Sunday at Five Acre Shaker. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO
The Shaker Showdown wasn’t music related, but it provided a fun break at the Five Acre Shaker at McLean Mill on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Wrestling purely for entertainment, competitors with Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling were back in the ring in Port Alberni for the first time in several years. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO
Ryan Bennett, guitarist for Stranger Than Fiction, rocks out on stage during day two of the Five Acre Shaker. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Jayden Iversen does the worm during Stranger Than Fiction’s performance at the Five Acre Shaker. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Stranger Than Fiction vocalist Madi Duncan takes the stage at the Five Acre Shaker on Saturday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Winter Klipa (with some help from Mark Klipa) takes a picture of Stranger Than Fiction performing at the Five Acre Shaker. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Phoenix Gates and Ryan Bennett, guitarists for Stranger Than Fiction, rock out in front of an adoring crowd at the Five Acre Shaker. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Stranger Than Fiction performs a cover of the Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” at the Five Acre Shaker. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Stranger Than Fiction vocalist Madi Duncan performs on stage at the Five Acre Shaker on Saturday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Ben Worcester of Said the Whale takes the stage at the Five Acre Shaker on Saturday night. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Eddy “Impact” Osborne takes down Nolan James, aka Island Crusader, during action Sunday in front of the main stage at Five Acre Shaker. Wrestling purely for entertainment, competitors with Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling were back in the ring here for the first time in several years. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO
Ben Worcester of Said the Whale takes the stage at the Five Acre Shaker on Saturday night. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Jaycelyn Brown of Said the Whale performs at the Five Acre Shaker on Saturday night. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Said the Whale rocks out on stage at the Five Acre Shaker on Saturday night. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Five Acre Shaker celebrated its fifth year in the Alberni Valley last weekend.

The three-day music and arts festival at McLean Mill Historic Park started out as a one-day event on a private property in Beaver Creek in 2014. It was formed as a memorial for Zakkaree Coss, a Port Alberni musician who was killed in a car accident. Zakkaree’s family formed the Zattzoo Project after his death, organizing a battle of the bands competition for musicians under the age of 25 with the proceeds of the Five Acre Shaker.

This year’s Battle of the Bands winner was Vancouver Island rock band Blish, which took the stage on Sunday afternoon.

The Shaker’s fifth year was its biggest one yet. The 2019 festival included a partnership with Leave No Trace Canada and three days of family-friendly fun, multi-genre music, vendors and workshops. Competitors with Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling even put on a show. Musical headliners included Daniel Wesley, Said the Whale and Harlequin.

“Thanks to everyone for an amazing festival, from our sponsors to the tech crew, the stage crew, the bands, the merchants, the workshops, the food venders, the volunteers, and all of YOU for coming out!!” Five Acre Productions announced on Facebook after the event.

Check out some of our photos from the Five Acre Shaker.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
