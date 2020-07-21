Port Alberni’s Jacqueline Carmichael has been named the new board president of the Federation of BC Writers. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s Jacqueline Carmichael named board president for FBCW

Port Alberni writer has been on the Federation of BC Writers board for two years

A Port Alberni writer has been named the new board president of the Federation of British Columbia Writers (FBCW).

The board of the FBCW voted in their July 5 board meeting to name Jacquline Carmichael as the new board president. Carmichael replaces Keith Liggett, who resigned in March.

Carmichael said individual members and volunteers are the strength of the organization during this pandemic and always.

“The Federation of BC Writers is just that, a federation—all of us, a vibrant and growing community of writers,” Carmichael said. “Not isolated. Together, we’re finding new ways to support each other and grow our writing practices, to celebrate each writing moment and each victory, big or small.”

“The board volunteers and staff are looking forward to serving you and the greater writing community we’re all part of. I’m looking forward to connecting with writers from around the province and beyond.”

The Port Alberni resident has been on the FBCW board for two years, and organized the current BC-Yukon Quite Determined Eco-Friendly Online Literary Road Trip in response to the pandemic.

She is working with the Spring Writes committee to raise funds and awareness to bring the FBCW’s Spring Writes Conference to Port Alberni in 2021.

“We have an amazing community here, a beautiful valley, wonderful venues, and a dedicated corps of volunteers ready to put Port Alberni’s best foot forward,” she said. “We’re hoping to get some sponsorships to help to make this all work.”

Carmichael is the author of Heard Amid The Guns: True Stories From the Western Front (October 2020, Heritage House) and My Read-Aloud Tales About Social Distancing. She is a graduate of SFU’s The Writers Studio fiction and graduate fiction programs. A long-time journalist, she is the former publisher of the Westerly News in Tofino/Ucluelet. Her work has also appeared in the Edmonton Sun, the Dallas Morning News, Entrepreneur Magazine and others. She is active with Alberni Valley Words on Fire and The Writers Union of Canada.

