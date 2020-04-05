Lauren Spencer-Smith at Aulani Disney resort in O’ahu. (Lauren Spencer-Smith Instagram photo)

Port Alberni’s Lauren Spencer-Smith advances to American Idol top 20

Teen performs Respect at outdoor concert in Hawaii

A teen singer from Port Alberni went to perform at a Hawaiian resort and came back as a top-20 American Idol contestant.

Lauren Spencer-Smith, on the April 5 episode of the hit reality TV show, was selected by judges to advance to the next stage of the competition. Half of the 40 contestants were eliminated during the April 5 episode, filmed at Aulani Disney resort on O’ahu.

Spencer-Smith performed Aretha Franklin’s Respect and was able to engage the audience and impress judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” said Spencer-Smith during the show. “It means a lot. I’ve worked really hard and it’s nice that I get to prove to people that I can do this.”

Former American Idol winner Maddie Poppe posted on social media that Spencer-Smith gave her best performance so far.

“I think she gained a lot of America’s heart with that one,” Poppe said.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP ‘Mixed Emotions’

READ ALSO: Nanaimo teen singer passes American Idol audition


