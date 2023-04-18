Port Alberni’s Portal Players hate Hamlet

Real estate agent Felicia Dantine (played by Teresa Drew) receives a message from the spirit world during a seance with Andrew Rally (Chris Arthurs), Lillian Troy (Laurie Blakely) and Deidre McDavey (Cydney Pedersen) in a Portal Players Dramatic Society rehearsal of I Hate Hamlet! at the Capitol Theatre. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Real estate agent Felicia Dantine (played by Teresa Drew) calls out to the spirit of John Barrymore during a Portal Players Dramatic Society rehearsal of I Hate Hamlet! at the Capitol Theatre. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Andrew Rally (played by Chris Arthurs) interacts with real estate agent Felicia Dantine (played by Teresa Drew) during a Portal Players Dramatic Society rehearsal for I Hate Hamlet! at the Capitol Theatre. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Deirdre (played by Cydney Pedersen) re-enacts a scene from “Romeo and Juliet” while her boyfriend Andrew Rally (played by Chris Arthurs) looks on in a Portal Players Dramatic Society production of I Hate Hamlet! at the Capitol Theatre. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Real estate agent Felicia Dantine (played by Teresa Drew) in the Portal Players production of I Hate Hamlet! at the Capitol Theatre. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

The newest show at the Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni has something for everyone: humour, romance, drama and even a sword fight.

I Hate Hamlet! by Paul Rudnick opens at the Capitol Theatre on Thursday, April 20. In this Portal Players Dramatic Society production, Andrew Rally (played by Portal Players veteran Chris Arthurs) is a former television actor who has moved to New York to reluctantly try his hand at playing the role of Hamlet in Central Park. He is visited by the ghost of actor John Barrymore (played by Darien Edgeler), who tries to convince Andrew to accept the part and fulfill his actor’s destiny.

Although the play has plenty of references to Shakespeare, cast members emphasize that this is not a Shakespeare show.

“It gives you permission to acknowledge how much you hate Shakespeare,” says director L’Rae Whipple. “It’s going to make you laugh—and you’re going to love the sword fight.”

Whipple is new to the Portal Players, after moving to Port Alberni in 2020, although she has many years of theatre experience. This is her second time directing I Hate Hamlet!

“I thought it would be good to bring back a fun comedy, after the last few years,” she said. The theatre was forced to close back in 2020 after the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a joy to be back and performing,” said Arthurs, who also appeared in the Portal Players’ production of I Take This Man back in February. “I’ve been getting to play with some new people who have just joined our theatre, so that’s been a fun experience.”

For Arthurs, who has been with the Portal Players since 2004, this is his third Shakespeare-related role. He also performed in a “Shakespeare Lite” production, where he recited Hamlet’s famous “To be, or not to be” soliloquy, and parodied a number of Shakespeare plays in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).

“I’m doing a Shakespeare trifecta,” he laughed.

Playing the role of Andrew Rally has been fun, he said, especially since this is his first extensive piece of fight choreography. The play includes a very long and complicated sword fight in the middle of a New York apartment.

Arthurs will be joined on stage by Edgeler, as well as co-stars Cydney Pedersen, Teresa Drew, Laurie Blakely, Nichole Satterlee (for the April 29 matinee) and Richie Jackson. The show is produced by Nicole Foster.

“It’s a very funny show,” said Drew, president of the Portal Players Dramatic Society, who also plays the role of New York real estate agent Felicia Dantine. Drew says the Capitol Theatre had a “really good turnout” for I Take This Man, and she is hoping Port Alberni will show their support again.

Volunteers are still needed for ushers, ticket sales and concession, so Drew encourages anyone who is interested in helping to show up on show nights.

“We need that in order to keep going,” she said.

The show opens April 20 at 7:30 p.m. There are nine shows in total, on April 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and May 4, 5 and 6, as well as a matinee show on Saturday, April 29 that starts at 2:30 p.m. It is also Portal Players’ entry in the Theatre BC North Island Zone Drama Festival, being held the third week of May in Campbell River.

For tickets, visit www.atthecapitol.org.

