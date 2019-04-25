Timbre! Choir performs at a previous concert. FACEBOOK PHOTO

Port Alberni’s Timbre! Choir celebrates diversity of music

Spring concert is scheduled for April 28 at ADSS Theatre

Rosemary Lindsay has been the musical director of Timbre! Choir for the last three years. She says the choir came to her with a fervour for singing, and she has enjoyed preparing and delivering unique and diverse programs to faithful Alberni Valley audiences.

“What fun for me to comb through their extensive choral library as a starting place to plan our repertoire each season, finding choral gems familiar to me as well as pieces new to me,” she said. “As a singer, my personal favourite choral experiences have been those in which there were many styles touched upon in the music. Choral music can stretch across centuries, countries, cultures, languages and genres.”

On Sunday, April 28 at 2:30 p.m. at ADSS Theatre, Timbre! Choir presents Anything Goes, paying homage to this diversity. The choir will touch upon art songs, classic choral fare, world music, popular, folk, gospel and jazz. Audiences will hear music from the Renaissance to modern, from Britain, Africa, Canada and the United States, from sophisticated to lyrically simple and beautiful.

The concert will feature accompanist Danielle Marcinek, who will be joined for the jazz portion (mostly Cole Porter with a nod to Michael Buble) by Ken Lister on bass and Graham Villette on drums.

Tickets are on sale at Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Rollin Art Centre, Salmonberry’s, from choir members and at the door. Adults and Seniors pay $20 and Children and Students Under 18 pay $5.

