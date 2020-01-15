Port Alberni’s Winter Film Fest begins

First film in the series is The Farewell

Port Alberni’s Winter Film Fest Series kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 19 with a showing of The Farewell.

Lulu Wang’s The Farewell is an intergenerational family drama. The film, based on true events, follows a young Chinese-American woman named Billi (Awkwafina) as she travels back to China to visit her dying grandmother. Billi’s family has decided to spare their beloved matriarch the news of her terminal diagnosis. In order for everyone to have a chance to say goodbye without tipping her off that the end is near, they orchestrate an elaborate excuse to reunite in the form of a fake wedding.

The show starts at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Seating is limited, so get your series passes and tickets early.

Series passes and tickets are available at the Museum Shop. The series has four films, which includes The Farewell (Jan. 19), The Song of Names (Feb. 23), Hope Gap (March 29) and Sometimes Always Never (April 19).

