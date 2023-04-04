Port Alberni’s youth Battle of the Bands approaching quickly for 2023

Port Alberni’s youth Battle of the Bands is returning for 2023, a little earlier than previous years.

The battle will be taking place on Saturday, April 15 this year instead of the usual May. The event takes place at 6 p.m. at the Rainbow Room, where young musicians will take the stage to showcase their talents and compete for a cash prize and an opportunity to perform at a Five Acre Co. event. Photography, studio time, mentoring and celebrity management are just some of the other prizes available.

The competition is capped at 15 bands and spaces are still available. To enter, all band members must be 25 years old or younger and from Vancouver Island. It is open to solo or group artists of any genre. For more information, message the Zattzoo Project on Facebook.

Celebrity judges and UVic campus radio host Royal Savoie will host this year’s event. Tickets can be purchased online at zattzoo.tickit.ca.

Port Alberni