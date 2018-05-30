Portal Players’ choruses take to the stage for What a Feeling!

Portal Players Dramatic Society is set to showcase its choruses with an evening of musical celebration.

The choruses, representing five groups of singers, will combine on Sunday, June 3 at the Capitol Theatre to lift their voices in song—some familiar, some nostalgic and some just for fun.

The Wee Glees (ages 6 to 9) will delight you with their antics and not-so-small voices as they fill the theatre with song.

The Glees (age 10-16) will knock your socks off with their harmonies and rock beat.

Experience the sound of the jazz, bossa nova, pop and a powerful vocal call and response with body percussion with the a capella groups.

The Sea Notes (adult choir) will tell the audience the story of their music by the tempo and patterns as they sing some old favourites, new pop and sentimental country tunes. Combining with the Glees, the Sea Notes will then invite you to listen to the music and bid you good night and joy to all.

Unique in structure, the choruses of Portal Players Dramatic Society will combine together in one final exclamation: What A Feeling!

Supported by talented band members, under the direction of Sandy Bouleau, this is an evening you do not want to miss.

Join the Portal Players on Sunday, June 3 at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are available at the box office (Monday to Thursday, 3-6 p.m. at the corner of Argyle Street and Fourth Avenue) or at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The lobby opens at 6:00 pm, house at 6:30 pm and show at 7:00 pm.