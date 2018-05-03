Portal Players parody plays of William Shakespeare

In the latest production presented by the Portal Players Dramatic Society, three actors attempt to perform the complete works of William Shakespeare—all in two acts.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) features parodies of the Bard’s works at breakneck speed. The hilarious theatrical comedy includes quick costume changes, Scottish accents, swordfights and even an unforgettable rap number.

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, the comedic parody breaks down the fourth wall and brings the audience right into the scenes. Act One is a recap of most of Shakespeare’s plays, while Act Two takes a deep dive into Hamlet—including audience participation.

The Port Alberni show, directed by Naomi Boutwell and produced by Brent Ronning, stars local actors Chris Arthurs, Elliot Drew and Mitch Cote. It will be the Portal Players Dramatic Society’s entry into the North Island Zone Drama Festival, which takes place in Nanaimo later this month.

The play opens at the Capitol Theatre this Friday, May 4. Audiences will have a chance to catch it at 7:30 p.m. on May 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. There will also be two 2 p.m. matinee showings on May 6 and 13.

Advance tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students/seniors and are available at the theatre box office, the Rollin Art Centre or online at atthecapitol.org.

