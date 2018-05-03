Chris Arthurs portrays a Shakespeare ‘scholar’ in the Portal Players’ production of The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged). ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Portal Players parody plays of William Shakespeare

Theatrical comedy premieres in Port Alberni on Friday, May 4

In the latest production presented by the Portal Players Dramatic Society, three actors attempt to perform the complete works of William Shakespeare—all in two acts.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) features parodies of the Bard’s works at breakneck speed. The hilarious theatrical comedy includes quick costume changes, Scottish accents, swordfights and even an unforgettable rap number.

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, the comedic parody breaks down the fourth wall and brings the audience right into the scenes. Act One is a recap of most of Shakespeare’s plays, while Act Two takes a deep dive into Hamlet—including audience participation.

The Port Alberni show, directed by Naomi Boutwell and produced by Brent Ronning, stars local actors Chris Arthurs, Elliot Drew and Mitch Cote. It will be the Portal Players Dramatic Society’s entry into the North Island Zone Drama Festival, which takes place in Nanaimo later this month.

The play opens at the Capitol Theatre this Friday, May 4. Audiences will have a chance to catch it at 7:30 p.m. on May 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. There will also be two 2 p.m. matinee showings on May 6 and 13.

Advance tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students/seniors and are available at the theatre box office, the Rollin Art Centre or online at atthecapitol.org.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

 

Chris Arthurs, Mitch Cote and Elliot Drew parody Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus in the Portal Players’ production of The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged). ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
Community Arts Council’s giant book sale approaches

Just Posted

Make memories matter at Port Alberni Walk for Alzheimer’s

Alberni Valley honours caregivers on Sunday, May 6

Another game decided by OT in Port Alberni spring basketball league

Week 2 of the Men’s Spring League provided fans with a bit of everything

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Alberni Inlet Trail still a work in progress

The Inlet Trail meanders almost 30 kilometres down the eastern side of the Alberni Inlet

Community Arts Council’s giant book sale approaches

Biggest fundraiser of the year for Alberni Valley arts

Alberni Golf Club hosts four man waltz

Sunday, May 6 will be an open day

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

U.S. states, industry join call for end to Trump’s newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Tickets available for BC Seafood Festival in the Comox Valley

#BCSeafoodFest features more than 40 local, national and international chefs

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

VIDEO: Feds urge public to stop harassing seal moulting on B.C. beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

Most Read

  • Portal Players parody plays of William Shakespeare

    Theatrical comedy premieres in Port Alberni on Friday, May 4