Portland author headlines B.C. online writers’ summit

COURTENAY, BC — The author of best-selling Save the Cat! Writes a Novel is the keynote speaker for this year’s BC Writers’ Summit. This week-long event runs from May 15—21, entirely online.

Jessica Brody, from Portland, Oregon, is the author of more than 20 novels for teens, tweens and adults including The Geography of Lost Things, The Chaos of Standing Still, I Speak Boy, A Week of Mondays, 52 Reasons to Hate My Father, the Unremembered trilogy, and the System Divine trilogy which is a sci-fi reimagining of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables, co-written with Joanne Rendell. She’s also the author of Save the Cat! Writes a Novel (the No. 1 bestselling plotting guide for novelists) and several books based on popular Disney franchises like Descendants and LEGO Disney Princess. Brody’s books have been translated and published in more than 25 countries and several have been optioned for film and television.

“We are ecstatic that Ms. Brody has agreed to be our keynote speaker and to do a special members-only Fireside chat. Running this event entirely online has allowed us to bring in someone who may have been out of reach in previous years,” said Bryan Mortensen, executive director at the Federation of British Columbia Writers.

“As we cross the milestone of 1000 members on our 45th anniversary, our goal is to expand our programs and services throughout the province, especially in rural remote communities,” Mortensen added.

Summit participants can expect a range of workshops and events that cross genres, mediums, and audience skill levels. The summit is also offering Blue Pencil Query Letter Reviews, which can be added to the Summit Pass for only $35. This includes a 15-minute feedback consult with an editor from Darling Axe. There are only 40 spots open for the reviews, so book early. Registration for the Summit officially opens today, through the Federation of BC Writers website, https://www.bcwriters.ca/BCSummit.

