Powerhouse jazz vocalist to perform at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Sunday Jazz at Char's is a once-a-week jazz night at Char's Landing

Sunday Jazz at Char’s Landing returns on June 12 with powerhouse vocalist Tasha Adams.

Adams and her close collaborator Jesse Marshall on guitar will perform an evening of well-loved standards and original music performed in an intimate duo setting.

Adams is a “must-see emerging voice” with musical subtleties only found in seasoned professionals. She always performs with a level of joy and authenticity that leaves audiences smiling.

Sunday Jazz at Char’s is a once-a-week jazz night at Char’s Landing featuring alternating hosts between local jazz legend and pianist Barry Miller and Port Alberni-raised musician Graham Villette.

Each jazz night takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A modest gratuity is requested upon entry. The bar is in service and audience members are encouraged to bring their own dinner and enjoy live music in Port Alberni’s one and only jazz club.

